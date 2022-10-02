Ekta Kapoor’s lawyer denies reports of arrest warrant against her

Ekta Kapoor’s lawyer issued a statement regarding the alleged arrest warrant against her and Shobha Kapoor on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting sentiments of their family in their web series, XXX. The statement denied receiving any such warrant. Reportedly, it was issued in Bihar’s Begusarai district. Also read: Ekta Kapoor, mom Shobha receive arrest warrant for web series ‘XXX’

Ekta Kapoor’s lawyer’s statement read, “In the recent past, there have been news articles alleging the issuance of arrest warrants by a Magistrate Court in Begusarai, Bihar against Ms Ekta Kapoor and Mrs Shobha Kapoor. These news articles which appear to have been made on the basis of alleged statements of the advocate for the individual who has filed the complaint are false and inaccurate as no arrest warrants have been received by Ms Ekta Kapoor or Mrs Shobha Kapoor.”

The alleged arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor was issued by judge Vikas Kumar on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, as per news agency PTI. Shambhu who is an ex-serviceman, stated in his complaint lodged in 2020, that the web series had several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife. His advocate Hrishikesh Pathak told PTI that summons had been issued asking the mother-daughter duo to appear before the court in the matter.

“They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,” Hrishikesh said.

XXX is an erotic comedy-drama featuring different stories around aspects of sexual relationships in each episode. The first season was released in 2018, followed by the second season in January 2020. It premiered on ALTBalaji, owned by Ekta Kapoor’s TV company Balaji Telefilms. Her mother Shobha Kapoor is associated with the company as well.

