Ekta Kapoor, mom Shobha receive arrest warrant for web series ‘XXX’

An arrest warrant was issued at a court in Bihar's Begusarai district against producer-director Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for their web series 'XXX'.

The series aired on ALTBalaji, an over-the-top platform (OTT) owned by Ekta Kapoor's TV company Balaji Telefilms. Shobha Kapoor is associated with the company.

It is an erotic comedy-drama with each episode featuring a different story revolving different aspects of sexual relationships. The first season came out in 2018, while the second premiered in January 2020.

The arrest warrants were issued against the mother-daughter duo on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in the web series, news agency PTI reported.

The warrants were issued by judge Vikas Kumar on the basis of a complaint lodged by on Shambhu Kumar.

Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai, said in his complaint in 2020, that the web series had several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar's advocate Hrishikesh Pathak said summons had been issued and the court asked the Kapoors to appear before it in connection with the matter.

“They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,” Pathak said.

