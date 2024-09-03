Ektaa Kapoor stresses on safety of women at workplace when asked on Hema Committee report: ‘A lot of women have to lead’

Ektaa Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Hansal Mehta were present at the trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders in Mumbai on Tuesday. At the press meet, when Ektaa was asked about the recent findings of the Hema Committee Report about the sexual harassment and power nexus in the Malayalam film industry, she said that it is not just an industry issue but any woman at workplace issue. (Also read: Guneet Monga Kapoor on Hema Committee report, discrimination in Bollywood: Been victim of being young in powerful rooms) Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Ektaa said

Ektaa began, “Women and their safety is not just an industry issue. (It is) a workplace issue, and we take this very seriously. Like I said, a lot of women have to now lead, so that a lot of women can now join forces. To that, two female producers coming together to make a film on a crime story which is sorted by a female officer is also a step. At creating some kind of safety and power.”

‘We have to change the agency from men to women’

She added, “We have to change the agency from men to women and equalize the agency. A lot of places we need women at the top and running companies. For that a lot of women will also have to take an initiative. The report will come and we will read more about it. But a conscious effort to keep a safe environment for women at any place at work, a big part of it will be women leading professional jobs. I think that has to start happening it is still a very slanted place.”

Hansal went on to add that the responsibility and onus is on men too, that the safety is ‘maintained’ and look at it in the eye.

The Buckingham Murders releases in theatres on September 13.