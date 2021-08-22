Elena Fernandes: My Hindi will always be a work in progress

For London-born Indian origin model-actor Elena Fernandes, her Bollywood journey has been both fulfilling and challenging. The actor, who is half Indian and half South American, says the one thing that she works very hard at in order to better her prospects in Bollywood is her Hindi diction.

“My Hindi will always be a work in progress, but I feel that I have definitely improved. However, I will let the public be the judge of it. My understanding has definitely improved and I consistently make effort to really work on my Hindi and improve,” shares Fernandes.

She made her acting debut in Kapoor and Sons (2016) and has since done films such as Housefull 4 (2019), Badla (2019) and Laxmii (2020). She will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns, which she has been shooting amid the pandemic.

“Considering the uncertainty with restrictions and lockdown, filming went very smoothly,” she reveals, adding, “Due to the restrictions, my schedule was split between Mumbai and Goa. It’s a pleasure to be working under the direction of Mohit Suri and with such a great star cast. As an actor this film has definitely provided me with a lot of range which is imperative for growth.”

However, not complaining even one bit, the 34-year-old says shooting amid a pandemic with restrictions in place, has been a whole new experience altogether.

“Sets are much smaller. It is understandable but is also worrying for those who have worked on films their whole life that rely on film work, from spot boys to set members. I hope with the support that the film community is providing that sets can return to full capacity soon so that staff can get their incomes back,” she hopes.

Fernandes says that the shoot of the film, which also stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham, has crossed the halfway mark.

“I have been working closely with Tara and Arjun. Both are extremely talented and such kind people. Everyone on set is super lovely from production to the camera crew to the spot boys. You work closely every single day for very long hours, so it is important to have a positive, fun environment. It makes the experience better for all that way,” she ends.