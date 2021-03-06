Elnaaz Norouzi: I don’t care about whether my projects release on OTT or cinemas

With the release date of several films being announced and 2021 slated to be a jam-packed calendar for Bollywood, Elnaaz Norouzi, too, is looking forward to the theatrical release of her film, Sangeen.

The Iranian actor says, “It is always nicer to have films release in theatres. That is a wonderful experience but then you will see that my first project was Sacred Games which was on OTT and it just hit I out of the park. It blew everything away despite being an OTT project. So for me as an actor it is important that I do my role well and I give a good performance.”

Norouzi says that for her it is all about the right script and if a project is good then everybody will watch it. “ The medium does not matter – cinemas or OTTs. We shot a film and it was supposed to release in cinemas but now it will release on an OTT platform. It is a film which people would have loved to watch in a theatres but at the end of the day people have put in so much hard work that the main goal should be to get I out,” she explains.

The actor is however fine with both. “If things are opening up then I would encourage people to go to cinemas and watch the films. I don’t care about whether my projects release on OTT or cinemas. I am an actor and I just want people to see my work and like it,” she adds.

Norouzi reveals that her other film, Sangeen will be a theatrical release and will be out some time in the first half of this year. But the team is still figuring out a release date as the release calendar has gotten a bit crowded and they want to avoid a clash.

Sharing her experience of shooting the film in London recently, she says, “Sangeen was a lovely experience. But also very difficult as it was very cold and they were mostly night shoots. It was one of the most difficult shooting experiences so far because of the pandemic. Even getting basic things like food to our hotel was difficult. But overall it was good to be working again.”