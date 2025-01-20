Emergency box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut film sees dip on Monday, crosses 11 crore

Emergency box office update: Kangana Ranaut starred, produced, wrote and directed Emergency, which finally opened in theatres last week after a lot of delays. The biographical political thriller is based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's imposition of Emergency in 1975. As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk.com, Emergency has crossed ₹10 crore at the box office so far. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Emergency not releasing in Punjab, protests in Canada-Britain: ‘Chote mote logo ne aag lagayi’) In Emergency, Kangana Ranaut plays former PM Indira Gandhi in this film.

Emergency box office update

The report adds that Emergency minted ₹ 0.93 crore on its fourth day of release as per early estimates. It is the lowest single day collection of the film so far. The total collection of the film stand at ₹ 11.28 crore. The film had a opening day collection of ₹ 2.5 crore, and saw a little growth in the subsequent days, minting ₹ 3.6 crore and ₹ 4.25 crore on its second and third day respectively.

On its fourth day of release, Emergency saw 6.50 per cent Hindi Occupancy in theatres.

More details

On Monday, Kangana took to her Instagram to share a video message, where she not only thanked fans for the love shown on the film but also commented on the protests taking place in Canada and Britain over her film. "Doston mere film, mere vichaar aur mera desh ke prati kya lagav hai woh iss film se pradarshit hota hai. Aap yeh film dekh ke khud nirnaye lijiye kya yeh film hume jodti hai ya todti hai (My principles and my attachment towards my county are proven through this film. You watch the film and decide if it breaks us or brings us together)," she said.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The intermission comes as Indira announces the emergency, and by then, you are close to giving up. But there’s a change of gears as you settle into your seats again, and Kangana finally takes charge. Some power-packed moments in the second half, combined with a few emotional ones, salvage Emergency. Kangana, as an actor, is good, so you are willing to forgive her for that prosthetic nose. Watch out for her, specifically in the scene where she faces a huge personal loss.”

Emergency, co-produced by Zee Studios and Kangana's Manikarnika Films, is a period political thriller that also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman among others.