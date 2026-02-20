Emmanuel Macron uses Dhurandhar title track in goodbye video after India visit for AI Summit, internet says ‘nailed it’

However, what truly grabbed the internet’s attention was the track playing in the background. It was the title track of Aditya Dhar 's film Dhurandhar , Jogi. The track by MC Punjabi was originally released over two decades ago, but reworked by composer Shashwat Sachdev for Dhurandhar with additional vocals by Hanumankind.

He shared the video with the caption, “Thank you India! (Indian flag emoji and France flag emoji).”

On Friday, Emmanuel Macron took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the tribute video in which he looked back at the special moments spent in the country from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a breezy jog on Mumbai’s streets to indulging in Indian cuisine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron recently wrapped up their diplomatic tour of India, and it is his filmy goodbye video that is grabbing attention online. Emmanuel Macron has shared a tribute video recapping his memorable moments in the country with the beats of Ranveer Singh ’s viral Dhurandhar track as the background score.

The use of the song left social media users excited, with many flocking to the comment section to share their enthusiasm and reactions.

“Is no one going to talk about the Dhurandhar background song?,” one wrote. “Now this is a Dhurandhar-level meeting,” one posted. “That Dhurandhar song in the background is just lit,” aother mentioned.

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron were on a three-day diplomatic visit to India. They visited Mumbai and held a special interaction with Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi, and Ricky Kej, while there. Macron, accompanied by his wife Madame Brigitte Macron, also visited the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. France and India co-chaired the AI Action Summit in February 2025, and the innovation and science and technology partnerships are a key part of the Horizon 2047 roadmap.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5 last year, and has emerged as a massive hit. The film is led by Ranveer Singh, along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in supporting roles.

The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film raked in over ₹830 crores in India. It became the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹800 crore mark in India. The film’s worldwide collection is over ₹1300 crore.

Its sequel is set to release in theatres on March 19. The official Hindi teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped recently. The film is positioned as a high-stakes continuation that expands the franchise's espionage-driven universe. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash’s pan-India film, Toxic.