Emotional Amitabh Bachchan recalls holding grandson Agastya Nanda in his arms, praises his ‘mature’ performance in Ikkis

Amitabh Bachchan has already seen Sriram Raghavan's war drama starring his grandson Agastya Nanda. The actor took to his blog to share a heartfelt note about Agastya's performance, recalling the time he held him in his arms as a newborn baby. In Ikkis, Agastya plays India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who fought and died at just 21 during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Amitabh Bachchan with grandson Agastya Nanda at his residence in Mumbai.

Amitabh's emotional note for Agastya

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote, “As do they tonight when you witness the grandson excel in IKKIS .. the time when his Mother , Shweta is being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital as she encounters final labour pains .. his birth .. holding him barely a few hours later, and discussing whether his eyes were blue .. to the time when he grew a bit and holding him in my arms, and he fiddles with my beard .. to his growth .. to the final personal decision of his to be an actor.”

‘This is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema’

He went on to add, “Tonight to see him in frame, unable to take my eyes off each time he fills the frames of the film .. his maturity, his unfiltered honesty in his performance, his presence justifying the character he portrays .. nothing frith or froth , just the Arun Khetarpal soldier , who fought in his bravery as the 21 year old , defending the nation during the India -Pak war of 1971 .. nothing excessive , just the perfection in every shot .. when he is in the frame you only watch him .. and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema .. And the film flawless in its presentation .. its writing .. its Direction .. And when it ends .. the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride .. unable to speak out .. In silence .. The silence that belongs to me .. my understanding .. no other.”

Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, late Dharmendra, Sikander Kher, and Simar Bhatia. The film is set to release theatrically on January 1, 2026, having been postponed from its original release date of December 25.