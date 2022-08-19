Entertainment live updates: Dobaaraa review, Raju Srivastava health updates and more
- Entertainment live updates: Get latest updates about comedian Raju Srivastava's health and all about the release of Taapsee Pannu's film Dobaaraa.
Comedian Raju Srivastava remain critical and unconscious. Taapsee Pannu's mystery drama Dobaaraa released in theatres on Friday amid positive reviews. Get the latest news updates from the from the entertainment industry here.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 09:45 AM
Duranga review: Gulshan Devaiah delivers his career-best performance
Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami’s romantic thriller on ZEE5 hits bulls eye as a faithful adaptation of hit Korean drama Flower of Evil. Read full story here.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 09:32 AM
KBC 14: Contestant mentions Aishwarya on show; watch Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious reaction
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Host Amitabh Bachchan had a hilarious reaction as a contestant mentioned Aishwarya on show. Read full story here.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 09:29 AM
Ahsaan Qureshi says only a miracle can save Raju Srivastava
Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi has informed doctors treating Raju Srivastava have said that he is brain dead and only a miracle can save him. Read full story here.
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 09:22 AM
Dobaaraa review: Taapsee Pannu's time travel thriller is a complex brain teaser
Dobaaraa review: Anurag Kashyap's directorial starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati needs you to pay attention closely and keeps you hooked from the first frame to the last. Read full review here.