Vijay Varma reveals he hates his Darlings character Hamza: 'I'm done watching this film, never going to revisit it'

Actor Vijay Varma has revealed that he hates his character Hamza Shaikh from his recent film Darlings 'to the core'. In a new interview, Vijay said that he will never revisit the Netflix film. Vijay also spoke about his favourite scenes and why he thought he will land in trouble after he watched the film. (Also Read | Vijay Varma reveals Shah Rukh Khan wanted to play Hamza in Darlings)

Vijay plays Hamza, who is an alcoholic and resorts to domestic violence as he beats his wife Badru (Alia Bhatt) after drinking. The story, a dark comedy, is centred around Alia and Vijay's marriage. The film is a different take on domestic abuse and revolves around Alia's retaliation after facing abuse at the hands of Hamza.

In an interview with Indian Express, Vijay said, "It is a difficult experience watching yourself be this man you hate. But I am done watching this film. I am never going to revisit it, I know it for a fact. What we had to do while making we did, what I had to see while watching, I have seen. I left the film soon after shooting it. The feeling of how it will be received and all the fear that I had are now put to rest. I am in a good space, finally. My favourite scenes are with Zulfi (Roshan Mathew). Those are the scenes that I can watch without feeling a lot of… I hate Hamza to the core, but the scene where they both are on the scooter and he asks, ‘Is this scent or powder? Are girls impressed by this?’ I kind of enjoy that scene."

He also said, "I was really scared when I saw the film, I thought ‘Waat lag jayegi meri’ (I will be in trouble). I knew the film was working, beats of the film were landing well. When I was watching it, I was gripped in fear. Every time this character appears on screen, it is not easy to not be fearful. You are either filled with rage or some kind of dread, it just evokes that kind of response. I thought how will I get away from this? Hamza did receive a lot of hate across platforms."

Helmed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings also features Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Sharma, and Kiran Karmarkar, among others. The Hindustan Times review of the film said about Vijay's character, "Varma is impressive as Hamza and does succeed in making you hate him. He's cruel and unreasonable and his character, I felt, is written in the most realistic manner."

Vijay has several projects in the pipeline including Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. He will also be seen in Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena's untitled project.

