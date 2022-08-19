Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant mentions Aishwarya on show; watch Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious reaction

Actor Amitabh Bachchan reacted after a contestant, Aishwarya, on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 14 asked him a tricky question. Aishwarya, who is a video creator, shares clips on Instagram as she plays a character, Gajodhar Chachi. Aishwarya (Rai) is also the name of Amitabh's daughter-in-law, who is an actor. (Also Read | KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan is told he is a content creator, asks 'log paisa lete hain iska?')

In a video shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Amitabh held a tablet and clicked on it. A video on the screen showed Aishwarya essaying Gajodhar Chachi's role and giving a message. She said in Hindi, "Hi, I'm Gajodhar Chachi. I got selected in KBC and so I have an attitude now."

Next, when the character said, “You raise my heartbeat,” Amitabh replied, "Acha (Really)?" Aishwarya next asked Amitabh, "Tell us who do you like more, Gajodhar Chachi or Aishwarya?"

Looking at her, Amitabh smiled and said, "The next question is..." and laughed. The audience was left in splits at his reaction. Sony Entertainment Television shared the clip with the caption, "Bataiye @amitabhbachchan ji, kaun zyada pasand hain; virtually mili hui Gajodhar chachi yaa saamne baithi hui Aishwarya (Please tell us @amitabhbachchan whom do you like more; Gajodhar auntywhom you met virtually or Aishwarya who is sitting in front of you)?"

Amitabh has been hosting KBC since its inception except for season three, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. The current season aired on August 7 on Sony Entertainment Channel. Since season 7 in 2013, the top prize on KBC had been ₹7 crore, and it was increased to ₹7.5 crore in season 14 in 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

Recently, during a media interaction, Amitabh spoke about the contestants on the show, "One has a start-up, another was a professor and then there is a student who wants bigger things in life. This shows how our country is evolving at a great speed. I get inspired by meeting them here and giving them a platform. I am so glad that I can interact with them. My work is to only ask questions but the curiosity that they have towards life and the answers that they have are worth lauding."

