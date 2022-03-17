Entertainment news highlights: Janhvi Kapoor shares pics from Rajasthan trip, fresh Kapil Sharma promo out
Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for their upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen on Thursday. Instagram blocked Kanye West's account and The Kashmir Files recorded another great day at the box office. Check out the day's highlights from the world of entertainment.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 17, 2022 06:00 PM IST
Madhuri wishes son Arin with sweet post on his birthday
Madhuri Dixit wished son Arin on his birthday with heartwarming note on Instagram. In the note, she advised him to ‘spread your wings as soar as high as you can’.
-
Mar 17, 2022 05:19 PM IST
Shahid wraps shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's next
Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's next action thriller, the director informed on Twitter. The untitled project went on floors last November.
-
Mar 17, 2022 04:38 PM IST
Hrithik's rumoured girlfriend Saba gets love from his mom Pinkie
Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad shared two pictures in a new look on her Instagram account. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan appreciated her in the comments. Read full story here.
-
Mar 17, 2022 04:10 PM IST
Janhvi shares glimpse of short Rajasthan trip
Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from her recent short visit to Rajasthan. She captioned the post: ‘40 hrs in Rajasthan’.
-
Mar 17, 2022 03:31 PM IST
Akshay begins countdown for Bachchhan Paandey release
Akshay Kumar shared a behind-the-scenes look from the sets of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey on social media. Co-actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi are also seen in the picture. The film releases on Friday, March 18.
-
Mar 17, 2022 02:23 PM IST
Famous chefs to visit TKSS this weekend
Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapoor will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. Watch their promo.
-
Mar 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Sandeepa Dhar reacts to The Kashmir Files
Actor Sandeepa Dhar, whose family had migrated from Kashmir during the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, said that The Kashmir Files reminded her and her family of that dark chapter from their lives. Read full story here.
-
Mar 17, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Jacqueline shares pics from shoot
Jacqueline Fernandez shared a bunch of pictures from a photoshoot. She is currently promoting her films Bachchhan Paandey and Attack.
-
Mar 17, 2022 01:10 PM IST
Aishwarya, Abhishek leave for vacation
Abhishek Bachchan, along with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, left for a vacation to an unknown location on Wednesday. Read full story here
-
Mar 17, 2022 12:35 PM IST
James Twitter reactions
Fans of Puneeth Rajkumar celebrated the releases of his last film James in theatres on his birthday on Thursday. Read full story here.
-
Mar 17, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Teejay Sidhu stranded at airport
Teejay Sidhu has claimed that staff of Emirates airlines were rude to her and she was not allowed to board her flight to Dubai. She could not board the flight as two of her kids' visas had expired. Read full story here.
-
Mar 17, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Heropanti 2 trailer out
Tiger Shroff returns in his action avatar for the sequel to Heropanti. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the villain.
-
Mar 17, 2022 11:43 AM IST
The Kashmir Files BO
The Kashmir Files recorded its biggest single day collection on Wednesday. The film has minted another ₹19 crore. Read full report here.
-
Mar 17, 2022 11:41 AM IST
