Entertainment news highlights: Janhvi Kapoor shares pics from Rajasthan trip, fresh Kapil Sharma promo out

Entertainment news highlights: The Kashmir Files recorded another stellar day at the box office.
Janhvi Kapoor during her Rajasthan trip.
Janhvi Kapoor during her Rajasthan trip.
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 06:03 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer for their upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen on Thursday. Instagram blocked Kanye West's account and The Kashmir Files recorded another great day at the box office. Check out the day's highlights from the world of entertainment.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 17, 2022 06:00 PM IST

    Madhuri wishes son Arin with sweet post on his birthday

    Madhuri Dixit wished son Arin on his birthday with heartwarming note on Instagram. In the note, she advised him to ‘spread your wings as soar as high as you can’.

  • Mar 17, 2022 05:19 PM IST

    Shahid wraps shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's next

    Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's next action thriller, the director informed on Twitter. The untitled project went on floors last November.

  • Mar 17, 2022 04:38 PM IST

    Hrithik's rumoured girlfriend Saba gets love from his mom Pinkie

    Saba Azad in her new Instagram post.
    Saba Azad in her new Instagram post.

    Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad shared two pictures in a new look on her Instagram account. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan appreciated her in the comments. Read full story here.

  • Mar 17, 2022 04:10 PM IST

    Janhvi shares glimpse of short Rajasthan trip

    Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from her recent short visit to Rajasthan. She captioned the post: ‘40 hrs in Rajasthan’.

  • Mar 17, 2022 03:31 PM IST

    Akshay begins countdown for Bachchhan Paandey release

    Akshay Kumar shared a behind-the-scenes look from the sets of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey on social media. Co-actors Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi are also seen in the picture. The film releases on Friday, March 18.

  • Mar 17, 2022 02:23 PM IST

    Famous chefs to visit TKSS this weekend

    Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapoor will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. Watch their promo.

  • Mar 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST

    Sandeepa Dhar reacts to The Kashmir Files

    Actor Sandeepa Dhar, whose family had migrated from Kashmir during the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, said that The Kashmir Files reminded her and her family of that dark chapter from their lives. Read full story here.

  • Mar 17, 2022 01:36 PM IST

    Jacqueline shares pics from shoot

    Jacqueline Fernandez shared a bunch of pictures from a photoshoot. She is currently promoting her films Bachchhan Paandey and Attack.

  • Mar 17, 2022 01:10 PM IST

    Aishwarya, Abhishek leave for vacation 

    Abhishek Bachchan, along with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, left for a vacation to an unknown location on Wednesday. Read full story here

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:35 PM IST

    James Twitter reactions

    Fans of Puneeth Rajkumar celebrated the releases of his last film James in theatres on his birthday on Thursday. Read full story here.

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    Teejay Sidhu stranded at airport

    Teejay Sidhu has claimed that staff of Emirates airlines were rude to her and she was not allowed to board her flight to Dubai. She could not board the flight as two of her kids' visas had expired. Read full story here.

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:47 AM IST

    Heropanti 2 trailer out

    Tiger Shroff returns in his action avatar for the sequel to Heropanti. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the villain.

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:43 AM IST

    The Kashmir Files BO

    The Kashmir Files recorded its biggest single day collection on Wednesday. The film has minted another 19 crore. Read full report here. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:41 AM IST

    Trailer our for Sharmaji Namkeen

    The Kashmir Files is a film on the killings of Kashmiri Hindus, has done well at the box office. Read the full story here

