Esha Deol recalls feeling weird when she was linked with Ajay Devgn: ‘Maybe because we were…’

Bollywood actor Esha Deol, daughter of veteran stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini, who started her career in 2002, is set to make her comeback on the big screen after 14 years. In an interview with The Quint, the actor recalled being linked to many of her co-stars, including Ajay Devgn, during the early days of her career and revealed the reason behind the rumours. Esha Deol opens up on her link up rumours with Ajay Devgn.

(Also Read: Esha Deol shares first pic after announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani: 'No matter how dark it gets, sun will rise')

Esha Deol on link-up rumours with Ajay Devgn

When asked about the weirdest rumour she had heard about herself in the initial phase of her career, Esha said, "I was linked to a lot of my co-stars back then. Some may be true, but many were not. They were even trying to link me up with Ajay Devgn. I share a very beautiful and different bond with Ajay. It is filled with respect, love, and admiration for each other. That was so weird."

She further discussed the reason behind these rumours, saying, "There were a lot of stories cooked up. Maybe because we were doing a lot of films together at that time."

For the unversed, Ajay and Esha worked together in several films, including Yuva, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Kaal, Insan, and Cash. The duo even reunited for a web series in 2022, titled Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The psychological crime thriller, which also stars Rashii Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles, is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

About Tumko Meri Kasam

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is loosely inspired by the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics. The film stars Adah Sharma, Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, and Esha Deol in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 21.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming films

Ajay has a couple of films lined up. The actor will be next seen in Raid 2 alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1. The actor also has Son of Sardaar 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Mrunal Thakur and De De Pyaar De 2 with R Madhavan and Rakup Preet Singh in the pipeline.