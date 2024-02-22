Esha Deol shares first pic after announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani: 'No matter how dark it gets, sun will rise'

Esha Deol, earlier in February, announced her separation from husband, Bharat Takhtani. She was recently in Goa for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's beach wedding. On Thursday, Esha shared her first Instagram post since announcing her separation. The actor posted a sun-kissed selfie of herself from a car. Also read: Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani head for separation; read their full joint statement here Esha Deol posted her first pic after announcing separation.

Esha Deol's Instagram post

"No matter how dark it gets the sun will rise (yellow heart and sun emoji)," Esha wrote in the caption. She added the hashtags 'sunshine, sunrise and 'gratitude' to her caption.

Esha wore a Dior hat and a black top in the picture that was seemingly taken on Thursday as she travelled after attending Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa wedding on Wednesday. "You are gorgeous. You are beautiful. You are strong and don’t let anyone let you doubt that," read one of the comments on Esha's new Instagram post.

Esha and Bharat's relationship

Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She and Bharat Takhtani married in Mumbai in 2012. They share two daughters – Radhya, who was born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019. After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation earlier in February.

They said in a joint statement, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

Dharmendra sad about Esha Deol's separation

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Esha's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, is 'sad' about the couple deciding to end the marriage, and that’s the reason he wants Esha and Bharat 'to reconsider getting separated'. A source had told the portal, "No parents can be happy seeing their children’s family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It’s not that he is against his daughter’s decision to get separated but wants her to rethink over it."

The source added, "Esha and Bharat both respect Dharmendra immensely. He is like a son to the Deol family, while Esha is the apple of the eye of father Dharmendra and he wants her to be happy always. As her family is getting hooked, he is indeed sad, and that’s the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents, paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should."

