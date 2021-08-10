Esha Deol reveals waist tattoo she kept hidden for 11 years: ‘It’s real’

Esha Deol, on Tuesday, partially revealed a large tattoo on her waist that she kept hidden all these years. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a pair of white distressed jeans and a pink sweater that she pulled up to show a hint of her tattoo.

“Yes, you guessed right! ‘It’s real’ - inked 2009,” Esha wrote in the caption of her post. Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Lovely.” Fans also showered love on the photo. “Beauty at its best,” one wrote. Others called her ‘gorgeous’, ‘stunning’ and ‘perfect’. Many also dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post.

Esha made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002. She has acted in films such as Yuva, Dhoom, Dus and No Entry. She took a sabbatical from films after marrying Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and shifted her focus to raising their two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. She made her acting comeback with a short film titled Cakewalk, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Last month, Esha made her debut as a producer with a short film titled Ek Duaa, also helmed by Ram. In it, she played a woman who struggles to ensure equal rights and love for her daughter. The film released on Voot Select.

Talking about venturing into production with Ek Duaa, Esha said in a statement, “When I was approached with Ek Duaa as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners.”

Esha also turned author last year with a book on motherhood titled Amma Mia. It contained ‘stories, advice and recipes from one mother to another’.