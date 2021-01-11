Esha Deol’s Instagram account restored after being hacked, she urges fans to be vigilant

Actor Esha Deol’s Instagram account has been restored after falling prey to hackers recently. She took to Twitter to share the news and urged her fans to protect their accounts by not clicking on dubious links ‘without verification’.

“GOT MY INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT imeshadeol BACK! Just wanted to update you all that my Instagram Account has been restored. I take this opportunity to thank the support team at Instagram especially Sudhanshu who was extremely prompt and quick to take necessary actions,” she wrote on Twitter.

Esha added a cautionary note on how to protect one’s account from hacking. “Please be vigilant about anyone hacking your account, specifically don't click on any links without verification ever! Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you to my followers for standing by me,” she wrote.

MY INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT HAS BEEN RESTORED Just wanted to update you all !

I thank @imaritrads from my team & the support team @instagram especially mr.Sudhanshu 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FIEXzjnxRK — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 10, 2021





On Sunday, Esha shared screenshots of her Instagram profile and alerted her fans that her account was hacked. “This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked , so please don’t reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience. Insta Id : imeshadeol,” she wrote on Twitter.

This morning my official Instagram account imeshadeol got Hacked , so please don’t reply to any msg if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Insta Id : imeshadeol pic.twitter.com/AbLg79WxIY — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 10, 2021





Also read | Preity Zinta on her family fighting Covid-19: ‘ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning’

Last year, Esha made her debut as an author with a book titled Amma Mia, which was a guide for new mothers. In a statement shared on Instagram, she wrote, “They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising my two daughters—Radhya and Miraya—is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it.”

In 2019, Esha made her comeback to acting after several years with a short film titled Cakewalk, in which she played a pastry chef. Her last major Bollywood release was Tell Me O Kkhuda, directed by her mother Hema Malini, in 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

esha deol Topics