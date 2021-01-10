IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Eshaa Amiin on her cameo in AK vs AK
Stylist Eshaa Amiin takes a bow during her cameo in AK vs AK.
Stylist Eshaa Amiin takes a bow during her cameo in AK vs AK.
bollywood

Eshaa Amiin on her cameo in AK vs AK

There’s a history of fashion designers and stylists making cameos in films and TV series - from Rachel Zoe who showed up at Blair’s birthday party in Gossip Girl (only to have a a chocolate syrup fountain poured all over her cobalt blue Pucci dress) to Falguni Shane Peacock taking a bow in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion.
READ FULL STORY
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:36 PM IST

There’s a history of fashion designers and stylists making cameos in films and TV series - from Rachel Zoe who showed up at Blair’s birthday party in Gossip Girl (only to have a a chocolate syrup fountain poured all over her cobalt blue Pucci dress) to Falguni Shane Peacock taking a bow in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion. Recently Bollywood stylist Eshaa Amiin made a cameo in the much talked-about film on Netflix - AK vs AK. “I’m grateful to Andolan films for giving me this opportunity. The producers had a very specific cameo in mind with a young designer. They had seen my collection and thought it was a good fit to create something for the scene which basically was about Sonam K Ahuja - the showstopper who went missing and her father Anil Kapoor walks into the show looking for her. And that’s when I make an appearance,” says Eshaa. 

Eshaa styled the fashion show scene which showcases her new Autumn Winter line which exudes the vibe of sexy grunge. “The overall feel was biker chic and the line featured edgy elements like leather, cut outs, lace ups, shredded textures and beaded typography styled with feminine and flowy silhouettes. Leg slit skirts, fringed gowns, pant saris in black and white with a dash of fuschia were the other highlights. I teamed them with white sneakers and matching monochrome glasses,” shares she.

The stylist is overwhelmed with the reaction to her cameo. “The reach of Netflix is so massive even though the scene was just a minute long I was overwhelmed with how many people wrote to me including friends from the film fraternity that they saw my cameo in the film,” she adds.  

There’s been a history of designer/stylist cameo in films like Fashion and shows like Gossip Girl. One’s keen to ask her if she had any of those visuals in mind when she shot?

“Although I love Gossip Girl, we honestly didn’t have any of those visuals in mind. The scene was so well explained and the brief was to be myself, which did not need a reference. Besides, it all happened so suddenly, I was just super thrilled to be a part of this,” she signs off. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ak vs ak anil kapoor anurag kashyap
app
Close
e-paper
Anushka Sharma enjoyed a Sindhi brunch on Sunday.
Anushka Sharma enjoyed a Sindhi brunch on Sunday.
bollywood

After gol gappe and pizza, Anushka Sharma enjoys a Sindhi feast at home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Anushka Sharma has shared a glimpse of her Sindhi feast at home, facilitated by a friend. She is currently expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetridas have been dating for a few years now,
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetridas have been dating for a few years now,
bollywood

Arjun Rampal on Gabriella Demeteridas: 'Feel like I have dated her for 18 years'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Actor Arjun Rampal has talked about spending the year in lockdown with his girlfriend Gabriella Demeteridas and how she has been spending all her time reading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All from Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal have wished Hrithik Roshan.
All from Shahid Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal have wished Hrithik Roshan.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal wish Hrithik Roshan on 47th birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:47 PM IST
All from Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta to Vicky Kaushal have wished Hrithik Roshan on his 47th birthday with heartfelt wishes, videos and unseen throwback pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh turns 29 on Januray 11.
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh turns 29 on Januray 11.
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Five things we bet you didn’t know about the Dangal girl

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:47 PM IST
While Fatima Sana Shaikh has now starred in films such as Thugs of Hindostan (2018), Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo, both in 2020, on her 29th birthday, we take a look at all the interesting aspects of her career and life which are not known to many.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stylist Eshaa Amiin takes a bow during her cameo in AK vs AK.
Stylist Eshaa Amiin takes a bow during her cameo in AK vs AK.
bollywood

Eshaa Amiin on her cameo in AK vs AK 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:36 PM IST
There’s a history of fashion designers and stylists making cameos in films and TV series - from Rachel Zoe who showed up at Blair’s birthday party in Gossip Girl (only to have a a chocolate syrup fountain poured all over her cobalt blue Pucci dress) to Falguni Shane Peacock taking a bow in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Ali, psychological thrillers are almost non existent in Hindi films.
According to Ali, psychological thrillers are almost non existent in Hindi films.
bollywood

Psychological thrillers are a niche and a tricky genre to ace, says Ali Fazal

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The actor, who is a fan of the genre and shot for an experimental film recently, calls the experience extremely gratifying and one that almost unnerved him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Designer Satya Paul takes a bow post his successful showcase.
Designer Satya Paul takes a bow post his successful showcase.
bollywood

‘Satya Paul’s pieces were art’ 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Entrenching the virgin yardage on the global style galaxy, design maven Satya Paul founded his label in 1985.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu's tweets about jealous people, is it aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:24 PM IST
After Kangana Ranaut's tweet against her, Taapsee Pannu appears to have reacted with a sly quote about jealous people and their insecurities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan has Prime Ministerial ambitions in Tandav.
Saif Ali Khan has Prime Ministerial ambitions in Tandav.
bollywood

Saif Ali Khan says privileged upbringing made him the right choice for Tandav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen as an ambitious second generation politician in Tandav, says that his own privileged upbringing made him a good casting choice for the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Designer Raghavendra Rathore shares his experience of styling actor Saif Ali Khan in Tandav (Photo: Instagram/Raghavendra.Rathore)
Designer Raghavendra Rathore shares his experience of styling actor Saif Ali Khan in Tandav (Photo: Instagram/Raghavendra.Rathore)
bollywood

‘Saif’s style evokes a nostalgia of our past, but in a contemporary way’ 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The sartorial synergy between Saif Ali Khan and Raghavendra Rathore could easily be compared to the cinematic sorcery that came about when Audrey Hepburn and Hubert de Givenchy collaborated
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shirodkar says that getting a vaccine shot is a personal decision.
Shilpa Shirodkar says that getting a vaccine shot is a personal decision.
bollywood

Shilpa Shirodkar: Taking the vaccine doesn’t mean no mask

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The actor, who lives in Dubai now, talks about her experience of getting a vaccine shot and why we should trust science
READ FULL STORY
Close
Films such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Wonder Woman released in theatres last year after it reopened, films such as ‘83, Sooryavanshi, Radhe, among others are expected tot hit screens in 2021 if things go according to plan.
Films such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Wonder Woman released in theatres last year after it reopened, films such as ‘83, Sooryavanshi, Radhe, among others are expected tot hit screens in 2021 if things go according to plan.
bollywood

Box office report: Small-budget films give hope, Bollywood waits for big ones

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:42 PM IST
While fresh new releases such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shakeela, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi along with Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 held the fort, all eyes are on big films to draw audiences back to theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently shooting Badhaai Do.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently shooting Badhaai Do.
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar: I hope gender gaps in terms of pay scale, opportunities reduces

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:37 PM IST
While Bhumi Pednekar acknowledges that how it is only because of the change in the film industry that has made it possible for her to dabble with different films, she feels that there are still some things which need to be altered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Fighter.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Fighter.
bollywood

Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan announces film with Deepika, here's her reaction

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:19 PM IST
On the occasion of his 47th birthday, Hrithik Roshan has announced his next film, Fighter. It will star him opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff in a glimpse from his single, Casanova.
Tiger Shroff in a glimpse from his single, Casanova.
bollywood

Casanova teaser: Tiger Shroff dances like a dream, Disha Patani says 'killed it'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Tiger Shroff has shared the teaser of his second solo, Casanova. He has sung the song, danced in it as well as produced it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP