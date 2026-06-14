Mumbai, Actor Girija Oak, known for her work in the Marathi and Hindi film industries, says that perceptions of ethnicity play a role in casting decisions, sometimes benefiting artists and at times going against them. Ethnicity often influences casting, says Girija Oak, calls it 'strange perception game'

"I haven't done any Marathi work in the last few years, and of late, more Hindi projects have come my way. I've always been offered a variety of roles. Maybe I don't look Maharashtrian, or maybe I do to some people. Sometimes your ethnicity can work in your favour, and sometimes it can work against you. It's a strange game of perception," the Nagpur-born actor told PTI in an interview.

Oak has appeared in several notable projects, including "Goshta Choti Dongraevadhi", "Gulmohar", "Baji", "Taare Zameen Par", "Shor in the City", "Jawan", "Inspector Zende", and the recently released "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata".

She pointed to her casting in the 2025 series "Perfect Family" by casting director Mukesh Chhabra as an example of how industry stereotypes can be challenged.

In the series, Oak portrays Neeti Karkaria, a daughter-in-law navigating the complexities and tensions of a dysfunctional Punjabi family.

"Some people cast me for Maharashtrian characters because I can speak the language well and mix it with 'Bambaiya Hindi'. Although I don't speak that way in real life, I can work on it if the character requires it.

"So, if language and appearance are the only considerations, then it ultimately comes down to how people perceive me. But, overall, it has worked in my favour," she added.

The 38-year-old actor shared that she was recently approached to play the mother of a 40-year-old male lead, a proposal that left her surprised.

Reflecting on how differently she has been viewed over time, she recalled meeting filmmaker Atlee during the casting of "Jawan", when he remarked that she looked very young and should be part of Shah Rukh Khan's core team in the film.

"So, I don't know how I'm perceived, where I'm placed in terms of age, ethnicity, region," explained Oak, who played the role of Iskra, one of the six core female vigilantes who make up the vigilante squad working alongside Shah Rukh Khan's character in the 2023 superhit action-thriller.

The actor is grateful for her role in "Inspector Zende", where she starred opposite actor Manoj Bajpayee, for giving her renewed recognition.

"Suddenly, a section of the audience has watched my work, and a new audience base has connected with me. The best outcome of this is that I do a lot of theatre, and every time I have a show, at least three people come up to me and say, 'We're watching theatre for the first time because we saw you on social media or watched one of your films.'

"So, this kind of cross-pollination between mediums is the best reward," she explained.

Oak is receiving widespread acclaim for her portrayal of a nurse in "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata", which hit theatres on Friday.

The film revolves around a story about the nurses and ward boys of Cama Hospital, who became the nation's quiet saviours during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film, fronted by actor Kangana Ranaut, also features Smita Tambe and Esha Dey as nurses. It is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia.

To accurately portray the tension on screen, Oak and her co-stars, including Ranaut, Tambe and Dey, underwent workshops to ensure the technical aspects of medical professionals were depicted authentically.

Real nurses were brought to the set to teach the cast as to how to handle syringes, administer injections, saline, etc., smoothly, Tambe informed.

Dey said she visited a hospital privately to speak with actual staff members, and added that she was amazed to see how shy and unaccustomed they were to the spotlight.

"I feel grateful that we are representing such people, who are not able to talk about themselves because nobody has really acknowledged their work. We always remember doctors, but we don't remember which nurse was there at my birth," she added.

The film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

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