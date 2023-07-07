Evelyn Sharma shares pic of 2nd baby, reveals name: 'Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth'

On Thursday, Evelyn Sharma took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy. Evelyn, who is best known for her role in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, also revealed her son's name as she shared his first picture with her. Evelyn had announced her second pregnancy in January. She had her first child in 2021. Also read: Evelyn Sharma announces second pregnancy Evelyn Sharma announces the birth of her second baby.

Evelyn Sharma's Instagram post

The actor smiled for the camera as she held her newborn son in her arms; his face was not visible in the photo that was taken soon after Evelyn Sharma gave birth.

Evelyn wrote in her caption, "Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I’m so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden." She added the hashtags new mom, baby boy, mom life, postpartum, happiness, loving life, among others, to her caption.

Reactions to Evelyn Sharma's baby announcement

A fan commented, "Congratulations to mother and welcome to son." A comment also read, "Yay!! So happy for you! You both look beautiful." Another person wrote, "Congratulations dear... Lots of love to both of you." Commenting on the mother and son's first picture together, a fan also wrote, "Just gorgeous… absolutely beautiful."

Evelyn Sharma's family

Evelyn got married to Australia-based Tushaan Bhindi in 2021. The two welcomed their first child – daughter Ava Rania Bhindi – in November 2021. Sharing a picture of her daughter around that time, Evelyn had written on Instagram, "The most important role of my life… mommy to @avabhindi."

Evelyn Sharma's second pregnancy

Two years after welcoming her first child, in January 2023, Evelyn Sharma had announced that she and Tushaan are set to become parents for the second time. Taking to Instagram, Evelyn had posted pictures of her baby bump. In her caption, she wrote, “Can't wait to hold you in my arms!! (pink heart with star emoji). Baby no. 2 is on the way..."

Evelyn has worked in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Main Tera Hero, among others. After her marriage, Evelyn moved to Australia, where she lives with her husband and family.

