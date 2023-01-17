Evelyn Sharma announces second pregnancy: ‘Baby 2 on its way, can't wait to hold you in my arms'

Actor Evelyn Sharma on Tuesday announced that she and her husband, Tushaan Bhindi will become parents for the second time. She announced her second pregnancy two years after welcoming her first child, Ava Rania Bhindi in November, 2021. Taking to Instagram, Evelyn posted her picture with her baby bump. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera. Her celebrity friends and fans dropped congratulatory messages on the post. (Also read: Balika Vadhu's Neha Marda announces her first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage, shares pic from maternity photoshoot)

Evelyn wore a black sports bra with a white and black pair of pants, as she cradled her baby bump. She kept her hair untied and smiled while looking into the camera. She also shared a close up picture of her baby bump from her home.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Evelyn wrote, “Can't wait to hold you in my arms!! (pink heart with star emoji). Baby #2 is on the way (hatching chick and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” She used ‘baby bhindi’, ‘baby number 2’, ‘another one’, ‘evelyn sharma’, ‘growing our family’,' family is everything' and ‘love’ as the hashtags on the post.

Actors Sonal Chauhan commented, “Awwww congratulations my love (red heart, star and evil eye emojis)”, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Many congratulations (red heart emoji) twice the love and fun” and Neil Nitin Mukesh commented, “Congratulations to you my dearest (red heart emojis) such great new.” Actor Lisa Hydon posted, “Congrats Evelyn. Beautiful news.” Singer Avina Shah wrote, “So happy for you & Tushaan.”

Reacting to Evelyn's pregnancy news, one of her fans wrote, “Wow, such a good news, congratulations! God bless you and your baby 1, 2.” Another fan commented, “Congratulations! How do you ensure there are no stretch marks?” Other fan wrote, “Oh so exciting! Congrats gorgeous mummy! Can't wait for a play date with the babies.” A fan's comment read, “Super excited for you all.”

Evelyn and Tushaan, who first met in 2018 on a blind date set up by a common friend, got married in October 2019. The couple was blessed with their first child, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi in 2021. Sharing the picture of daughter, Evelyn wrote, "The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON