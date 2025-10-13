Exclusive | Director Milap Zaveri hints at the sequel of Deewaniyat: ‘I do have some..’

Director Milap Zaveri is gearing up for his Diwali release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat slated to release on October 21. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. The film is a tragic love story that is considered to have unexpected twists and turns. Milap has always helmed the franchises in the past and he is now all set to direct another sequel --- no, it's not only Masti 4 but also the sequel to his upcoming film Deewaniyat is on the cards. Milap Zaveri with Harshvardhan Rane on the sets.

In an exclusive chat with HTCity, Milap shares that he has plans to make a sequel to the film. "There's always a scope for a sequel in this country especially in Hindi films. I have surely planned one but I am curious to see the audience reaction to the first part. Why won't someone make a sequel considering my current climax demands it. I do have some thoughts." Milap shares.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa escape 'freak accident' as helium balloons catch fire on set of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan Rane, who rose to fame with the rerelease of his 2016-film Sanam Teri Kasam has built a loyal fanbase. Milap truly believes that he has cashed Harssh's stardom for the film. "I have to give Harsh most of the credit. When Sanam Teri Kasam re-released and did huge numbers at the box office, I messaged him and pitched my script. It's up to me now whether my film would live up to the expectations of Harsh's audience," the director informs.

Saiyaara shook the box office and became one of the most loved films of the year so far. Milap, whose upcoming film is on the similar lines, doesn't term it as a conscious decision to make his film under the same genre after witnessing the former's success. "I made Marjaavaan (2019) and it was too tragic a love story at its core. I started shooting my film on April 17 months before Saiyaara was released and became a blockbuster. It is just a mere coincidence," he says.