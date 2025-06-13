Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa escape 'freak accident' as helium balloons catch fire on set of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, co-starring Sonam Bajwa. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share a video from the wrap-up celebration, during which a group of helium balloons unexpectedly caught fire, an incident Harshvardhan referred to as a “freak accident.” Fortunately, no one was injured. (Also read: Harshvardhan Rane advises Babil Khan to ‘stay away from alcohol and any such stuff’ after crying video) Harshvardhan Rane shared a video from the wrap party of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat were helium balloons caught fire. (Instagram/harshvardhanrane)

Accident on the set of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

In the video, Harshvardhan can be seen celebrating with the crew when the balloons suddenly ignited, creating a moment of panic. However, the situation was quickly brought under control. Sonam was also present during the incident.

Captioning the video, Harshvardhan wrote, "You know God is on your film’s side when a mishap doesn’t touch you. Thankfully, everyone was safe this morning after the crew wrapped up five consecutive night shoots. While we were celebrating the wrap of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a huge bunch of helium balloons burst just 8–9 feet behind us! Accidents and hiccups kept their distance, as if guardian angels were watching over us. #FreakAccident but #SonOfGod. We all missed you today @anshul300 — you were the driving force behind this project.”

Fans react

Fans expressed their concerns and were relieved to know that no one was harmed in the accident. One fan wrote, “Thank God the accident explosion incident wasn’t serious & you all are safe. You are right, you, your team & your movie is protected by God's guardian angels (sic).”

Another fan wrote, “Divine protection and passion go hand in hand when hearts like yours are involved. So glad everyone is safe. Can’t wait to see Ek Dewaane ki Deewaniyat.”

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is an upcoming romantic drama film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Announced earlier in 2025, the film explores themes of passion, love, and obsession. Directed by Milap Zaveri, who has also co-written the script with Mushtaq Shiekhi, it is a musical love story. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 2 this year.