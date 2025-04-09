Menu Explore
NOT Sonam Bajwa but Deepika Paudkone to star in SRK and Suhana Khan's King — but there's a twist!

ByAalokitaa Basu
Apr 09, 2025 06:20 PM IST

Conjecture surrounding SRK and Suhana Khan's King has thrown up two names — Deepika Padukone and Sonam Bajwa. But what's the truth?

Easily one of the biggest films currently being mounted, the Shah Rukh Khan led King, already has fans on the edge of their seats with regards to the star cast. Set to be daughter Suhana Khan's big theatrical debut (may we remind you The Archies was a direct-to-OTT release), a lot has changed in and about the SRK biggie since it's inception.

Sonam Bajwa or Deepika Padukone: Who will star in SRK and Suhana Khan's King?(Photos: Instagram)
Sonam Bajwa or Deepika Padukone: Who will star in SRK and Suhana Khan's King?(Photos: Instagram)

While initially the film was set to be helmed by Kahaani filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, Pathaan (2023) and Fighter (2024) fame director Siddharth Anand will be doing the honours instead now. Just a few days back, a Peeping Moon exclusive strongly suggested that Deepika Padukone had been zeroed in on for a pretty big cameo in the film which would see her play Suhana's mother on-screen.

The audience had quite the lukewarm reaction, already growing tired of the recurring pattern in the actor's movie choices. One person who also didn't agree with the narrative being floated, was Siddharth. On April 7, he took to his X handle to simply tweet, "False.".

This was taken by most to be an indirect response to the pretty affirmative news of Deepika coming on board. Sources however tell us, that Deepika is in fact, very much a part of King, though she will not be playing Suhana's mother.

Shortly after news of Deepika being a part of King started doing the rounds of the internet, another name was added to the mix, based on a Bollywood Hungama report — Sonam Bajwa. Already set to make her Bollywood debut with Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4, both of which she is currently filming for, King would have been the perfect third addition to her kitty of Bolly projects. However, yesterday, Siddharth took to his X handle one more time, this time to tweet, "Again, false.".

The same aforementioned sources are now telling us, that Sonam had in fact, never been approached for King at all.

Looks like yet another on-screen SRK-Deepika reunion is in the works. Nostalgic or overkill?

