Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra in talks for 'fiery comeback' to Bollywood with Love & War? Insider reveals

It has been a while since Priyanka Chopra was seen in a Hindi film. Ever since the desi girl moved to the US in 2015 and became a Hollywood regular, she has appeared in only two Bollywood films, the last of which was The Sky Is Pink, six years ago. But if chatter is to be believed, PC could return to the big screen in a Hindi film sooner than we think. Priyanka Chopra has not worked in a Hindi film since 2019.

Is there more to Priyanka's post for Bhansali?

On Friday, Priyanka shared a heartfelt tribute to her dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram-Leela with a rare throwback Instagram post. The actor rarely dedicates a full Instagram post to such throwbacks. On top of that, she even dedicated a lengthy caption to it, talking about how Ram Chaahe Leela came to be.

"When Sanjay Sir came to me with this song, it was a complicated decision, but he, as a filmmaker has always inspired me. His creative mind, his nostalgic stories usually over incredible food, the conversations of art and music to dance.. the beauty of the yesteryears but also what the future holds. And then he played the song.. and I knew I was her. Under Sanjay sir’s guidance, Ravi Varman’s cinematography shone, and Vishnu Devas choreography was magic. Him and I would rehearse during lunch breaks every day to perfect the dance sequences. This brings back such great memories," wrote Priyanka.

Here's what we know

Industry insiders soon began reading between the lines in the post and speculating whether the post was not so random after all. Now, an independent source has confirmed to HT that it may be a quiet hint at her return to the big screen, possibly with a fiery special number in Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War. While nothing has been finalised yet, if it does pan out, this would become Priyanka's grand Bollywood comeback.

Will Priyanka Chopra recreate the Ram Chaahe Leela magic in Love & War?

About Love & War

Love & War is a period war drama from Bhansali starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is currently under production and being mounted on a grand scale. HT earlier reported how Bhansali is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that a crucial face-off sequence featuring Ranbir and Vicky is one of the biggest sequences in Indian cinema history. The film is slated to release on 20 March 2026.

Priyanka in SSMB29

Priyanka is already working in another Indian film - the much-awaited collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film features Priyanka and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Mahesh. The film, meant to be one of the biggest Indian films, does not have a release date yet. But it has been speculated that it may be released in 2027.