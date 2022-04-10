Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot on April 14, a party on 16 - read all details

Conjectures are rife and every day a new confirmed date makes the headline vis-a-vis actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date. However, HT City has exclusively heard that all the “confirmed” wedding dates are incorrect. The lovebirds will tie the knot on April 14. From the intel we’ve gathered, a small baraat procession will leave for the venue at two or three in the afternoon. The nuptials will last till evening. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, while the Haldi ceremony is in the first half of April 14.

The wedding ceremony will happen at Kapoor’s pad at Vastu, Bandra. “In most probability, it will take place on the seventh floor. It’s an extremely low-key and intimate wedding. Only 45-50 people have been invited for the wedding ceremony which includes the couple’s family members and close friends like filmmakers Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji,” a reliable source confirms. Just the guests and photographers will have access to the floor where the wedding will take place, with no phone policy implemented for all.

Furthermore, we’ve also learnt that for the wedding Bhatt will wear designer Sabyasachi’s lehenga in a pink shade, while she will don a dupatta made by her close friend and designer Manish Malhotra. The theme of the entire wedding will be light-toned and pastel. There will be multi-cuisine for the guests - from chaat to Kashmiri dishes. “Most of it is going to be quick bites, and there’s also a chaiwala,” an insider tips.

Contrary to reports, no wedding planners have been brought on board. Bhatt’s manager Grishma Shah has taken charge of managing all the wedding functions. She, along with a team of 10 people, is working closely on all the prep. From what we gathered, the wedding preparations began in mid-March. Currently, both Kapoor and Bhatt are at Vastu, holding all the meetings. The couple has not stepped out of the apartment for the past four days, an on-looker present in the vicinity shares.

The couple has planned to throw a party for their friends on April 16. “It will have almost 80 to 100 guests,” the source added.