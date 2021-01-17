Fabulous Lives' Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey are in Rajasthan: 'The squad's back'
The stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan - were in Rajasthan and in work mode. All of them shared pictures and videos from the tourist hotspot, Jodhpur. They were there for an event.
Sharing a bunch of pictures and videos, Neelam wrote: "I see red red red!!! Out and about ... #fabulouslives #workmode #eventdiaries #jodhpur." The location with the post reads 'Umaid Bhawan Palace'. Sharing another with the four of them, she wrote: "Back with a bang #fabulouslives #workmode #eventdiaries #rajasthan."
Sharing a picture of them posing on the grand steps of the palace hotel, Seema wrote: "And the squads back #fabulouslives"
Sharing a boomerang video of them walking at the famous Mehrangarh fort, Maheep wrote: "Walk it like I talk it #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives." Bhavana echoed the sentiments when she posted a picture from the same venue and wrote: "When you have a blast while you work !!!! #fabulouslives #jodhupur #eventdiaries."
The season one debuted in November last year on Netflix and quickly raced ahead to emerge a hot favourite on the streaming website. Produced by Karan Johar, the show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the four women.
Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "The biggest problem is the self-serious tone the show has adopted. In the initial episodes, while introductions are made and the mood is set, Fabulous Lives is at its most entertaining. Sanjay Kapoor gives you genuine fish-out-of-water moments as the desi dad takes his daughter, Shanaya, to the prestigious and pretentious Le Bal, among the Parisian elite. Karan Johar comes in with the fireworks, striking the match that lights the first and only fight of the entire season. With not enough organic fights, makers resort to cooking some up. There is an evidently fake stalker angle and even phone conversations are scripted to the bone."
