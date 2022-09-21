Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Faisal Khan reacts to brother Aamir Khan's apology amid Laal Singh Chaddha's boycott calls: 'That seems opportunistic'

Faisal Khan reacts to brother Aamir Khan's apology amid Laal Singh Chaddha's boycott calls: 'That seems opportunistic'

bollywood
Published on Sep 21, 2022 06:57 AM IST

Faisal Khan said Aamir Khan should have picked a better script for Laal Singh Chaddha and should have apologised for his comments much before the film's release.

Faisal Khan talks about his brother Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha.
Faisal Khan talks about his brother Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Faisal Khan, who had starred alongside Aamir Khan in their 2000 film Mela, has said that his brother could not fulfill the expectations he had from his latest release Laal Singh Chaddha. Faisal said that Aamir could have picked a better script for the film, which was an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. (Also Read | Faisal Khan claims he was 'caged once' in brother Aamir Khan’s house)

Faisal also said that it seemed opportunistic that Aamir Khan issued a clarification over his comments about India's 'growing intolerance' just ahead of the film's release. Aamir had requested the audience to not boycott Laal Singh Chaddha over his comments, and said, "I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue.

In a recent conversation with Times of India, Faisal was asked if it was the right time for Aamir to apologise for the comment. He replied, "Yes, it was right to apologise. No person knows everything in life. There’s no harm in apologising and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologised immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was releasing. That seems opportunistic. But if someone doesn’t realise that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realisation dawns upon someone."

Faisal also revealed his reaction to Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, "I felt that the film was good in parts. I felt that Aamir should have selected a better script, especially because he was coming with a film after 4 years. I liked the film in parts, but not completely. With Aamir and other good actors you expect them to do too good work. They should blow your mind. But that didn’t happen with Laal Singh Chaddha, unfortunately. It was not a ‘wow!' film."

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles, released in theatres on August 11. It marked Aamir's first release since his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha could not perform well at the box office.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
faisal khan aamir khan laal singh chaddha kareena kapoor + 2 more
faisal khan aamir khan laal singh chaddha kareena kapoor + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out