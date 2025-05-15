Fans ask ‘T-5379 post kidhar hai’ as Amitabh Bachchan gets too busy laughing on a Pakistan-Virat Kohli joke

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active members on X (formerly Twitter) and his recent spree of blank tweets which include number in chronological order without any context had fans scratching their heads. Now, Big B shared a post of a journalist roasting Pakistan stating that amidst, India-Pak tensions, their only good news was that cricketer Virat Kohli has retired. The actor posted the video with three laughing emojis, however, did not number the tweet and fans couldn't keep calm. Big B's latest tweet had internet in splits.

Amitabh on May 14 posted the following on X and fans started asking where was the number of the tweet.

Fans react

The fans reacted with a barrage of memes and comments asking the star about tweet number 5379. One fan wrote, "I had to verify this because I couldn’t believe it and THIS IS REAL 😭". Another one wrote, "Account hack ho gay hai aapka? No 'T', yeh kasie ho sakta hai? (Sir, has your account been hacked? No 'T', how is it possible).

Another one asked, "where is T - •••• ??". Another user, asked grok to help him out and wrote, “Hello @grok. Why Amitabh Bachchan start a tweet in written form.” Another fan commented, “T-5378 nhi likha aapne?😭😭😭😭 ". Another one said, ”Koi dikkat nahi hai sir mai count kar leti hu, T 5379".

Some of the memes were hilarious. Take a look:

Snapshot of one of tweets on Big B's post

Another meme on on Amitabh's post.

Amitabh later tweeted another post, this time with the number of the tweet.

Amitabh's upcoming projects

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. The film also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak in prominent roles.

He will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, where he shares the screen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. He also has Section 84, helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, in the pipeline, co-starring Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur in key roles