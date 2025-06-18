‘A true gentleman’: John Abraham wins hearts as he accepts bouquet from fan but gives it to airport staff instead

Actor John Abraham is winning hearts on social media with his sweet gesture towards a female airport staff member. The actor was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning, when he gave a flower bouquet to the staff member, who seemed surprised to receive the unexpected gift from him. (Also read: ‘We aren’t opposing release of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life in Karnataka, we'll accept SC order': Pro-Kannada organisation) John Abraham's sweet gesture towards a airport staff won hearts.

John Abraham's sweet gesture for a fan

In the video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, John was seen walking towards the exit gate of the airport, surrounded by his other crew members. An eager male fan gifted John a bouquet of roses upon arrival, which he accepted with a smile. However, he went ahead and asked the fan's permission and then gifted the same bouquet to a female airport staff member. She looked surprised with the gift and thanked John.

Check out the video here:

Fan reactions

Reacting to the sweet gesture, a fan commented, “He asked him first ... He is a true gentleman.” Another fan said, “Ye banda puri Bollywood industry se alag hain (This man is different from the entire industry).” A comment read, “Aww, the fan was so happy.” “He's a talented actor and an even better person!” said another fan.

Fans saw John last in The Diplomat. Released in theatres with minimum promotion and buzz, the film put up a decent box office performance after it opened on March 14. The Diplomat is produced by John's JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

Set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, the film explores themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats. It is directed by Shivam Nair. It is now available to watch on Netflix.