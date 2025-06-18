‘We aren’t opposing release of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life in Karnataka, we'll accept SC order': Pro-Kannada organisation

Pro Kannada organisation, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president Praveen Shetty on Wednesday said that the organisation is not opposing the release of actor-politician Kamal Haasan's movie Thug Life. He mentioned that Kamal Haasan should have apologised regarding his comments about the Kannada language being born out of the Tamil language, as per the suggestion of the Karnataka High Court. (Also Read | 'Films can't not be allowed to release for fear of burning theatres': Supreme Court on Thug Life ban in Karnataka) Kannada activists have been protesting against Thug Life's screening after Kamal Haasan's comments about the Kannada language sparked a major controversy.

However, Kamal went to the Supreme Court over the issue, and said that they accept the order of the court. "We are not opposing the release of the movie Thug Life of Kamal Haasan. It was a simple issue. After hurting the sentiments of Karnataka by saying that the Kannada language has been born out of the Tamil language, he should have apologised as per the suggestions given by the Karnataka HC. But he went to the Supreme Court. Now, the Supreme Court has given an order, so we will accept it. Curbing activism by deploying police is against the Constitution and the law of the land", Praveen told ANI.

Earlier, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar appealed to pro-Kannada organisations to abide by the Supreme Court order, which directed the state government to ensure the screening of the Kamal Haasan-starrer movie Thug Life.

Kannada activists have been protesting against the screening of the movie after the 70-year-old actor's comments about the Kannada language sparked a major controversy. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the Karnataka government for an explanation within 24 hours regarding the release of Thug Life in Karnataka.

Reacting to the order, Shivakumar said, “We should all respect the order given by the court in the Kamal Haasan case. I appeal to pro-Kannada organisations that we should not cross our limits and should be peaceful. No one should take the law into their own hands. Our state is a peace-loving state.”