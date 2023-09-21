Fans think Amy Jackson looks like Cillian Murphy in latest pics: ‘You were great in Oppenheimer’

Irish actor Cillian Murphy is trending on desi Twitter (X) and Amy Jackson might be the reason for it. On Wednesday, actor Amy Jackson shared a bunch of pictures from a recent outing with boyfriend Ed Westwick. She looked rather different than usual and many people found an uncanny resemblance to Cillian. (Also read: Amy Jackson shares pictures from her Udaipur trip with boyfriend Ed Westwick) Amy Jackson's high cheekbones and light eyes do remind us of Cillian Murphy.

With her cheekbones higher than usual, light eyes and open-mouth expression, Amy reminded fans a lot of Thomas Shellby, a popular character played by Cillian on Peaky Blinders. Everyone cracked the same jokes and shared a bunch of Thomas Shellby GIFs in Amy's Instagram comments.

“Cilian murphy doppelgänger, can’t unsee this,” wrote a person. “You were great in Oppenheimer,” joked another. “Cillian Murphy hacked her id,” commented another person. “Tommy Shelby looks good in red,” wrote another.

Amy attended the London Fashion Week in her red outfit. “Might’ve been late to the LFW party but we went in&out with a bang. PERFECT magazine party - so much love to @maisonvalentino and my @valentino.beauty fam,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Amy is dating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. He played Chuck Bass on the hit show. The show also starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and others. Ed also played the lead in the sitcom White Gold. Ed had made his film debut with Children of Men (2006).

Recently, they holidayed in Udaipur together. Ed and Amy Jackson confirmed their relationship when Amy made an Instagram post in June last year. She was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou.

Meanwhile, Cillian was last seen in Christopher Nolan's hit film Oppenheimer. He played 'father of the atomic bomb' Robert J Oppenheimer in the movie that also starred Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. The film was a hit in India and overseas and collected over $900 million.

