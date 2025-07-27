Farah Khan gets emotional at ‘domestic nepotism’ tag for making her cook Dilip a star: ‘Her best find after Deepika’

Everyone loves a great underdog story and this one is directed by Farah Khan. On Sunday, Instagram-famous Freddy Birdy shared his review of Farah Khan's cooking show that she hosts with her cook Dilip. And he had only the kindest words for her. Farah Khan will soon be taking her cook Dilip to Maldives.

A note of appreciation for Farah Khan

“My lovely friend, the super-hit director, choreographer, dance show judge and everyone’s best buddy in Bollywood is now also now a YouTube conquerer. Farah Khan has introduced us to a new, wonderful kind of domestic nepotism, for want of a better term, and I mean that in a most lovely way, where she champions her cook Dilip,” Freddy wrote in his post. He went on to praise how fun Farah's YouTube show is and how Dilip is likely her best find since introducing Deepika Padukone to the world with her movie Om Shanti Om.

“Dilip is now mobbed by the paparazzi, travelling to the Maldives and is finally giving the word nepotism the respect it deserves,” he added.

Farah replied to his post, “Freddyyyyyy urs is the only review that matters to me.. n wowww this is a review worth waiting for.. i wish i had a freezer big enough , needless to say ur getting a roast chicken for sure whenever i actually meet u❤️ thank you frm dilip n moi. Uv made my day.”

Other also had similar words of praise of Farah. Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan wrote, “Best review for the BEST and a lovely PERSON @farahkhankunder Whose sense of humour comes from her mother Menaka with who I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time Thanks @freddy_birdy for this and love you @farahkhankunder Kaho Na pyaarHai.”

An actor wrote, "FKK is the female version of SRK. Down to earth, adorable and always a buddy to her fans and co workers. No airs about this woman just simple talent and love. I had the pleasure of working with her in Happy New Year in Dubai, for 21 days. She treated everyone alike.

"I remember this scene when the stars were getting hit with tomatoes. I was standing behind in my silk Bebe suit acting as a News Reporter and accidentally one tomato came and hit me and burst open onto my expensive suit. Farah immediately called cut and asked if I was ok, told her crew to take me and help clean up and pay for any damage to my dress. Abhishek came running up to me and told me see it’s not glitz and glam and the ever so chivalrous Bomi Irani came running up to me and apologized for not being able to save me. The whole experience of working with Farah and her team is no less than a magical, filmy Om shanti Om like feeling. Love you Farah."

Farah's support for Dilip

It was recently revealed that Farah is also sponsoring the education of Dilip's children in English medium schools. “Kyunki abhi hamara show chal raha hai, iske bachchon ko English medium me daal diya hai. Aur ek bachche ko culinary school se diploma karaya hai, taki ghar me na kaam karein, kisi ache restaurant, ya bade hotel me kaam karein. (Since our show is currently running, I enrolled his children in an English-medium school. And I got one of them a diploma from a culinary school, so they don’t end up working in homes but instead, work at a good restaurant or a big hotel)," she said in an episode of her show.

Dilip has long been employed with Farah and their vlog receives millions of views every week.