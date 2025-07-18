Farah Khan reveals she is going to Maldives with her cook Dilip: ‘Isko kacche mein dekhna padega’

Filmmaker Farah Khan has been entertaining her fans with her vlogs, in which she, along with her cook Dilip, visit the homes of celebrities and cook food with them. The vlogs have made Dilip a fan-favourite. Now, in the latest vlog, the filmmaker revealed that she’s taking a trip with him to the Maldives — joking that it might be her last trip there, and the reason is hilariously unexpected. Farah Khan says she is going to Maldives with her cook Dilip.

Farah Khan on going to the Maldives with Dilip

In her recent vlog, Farah visited actor Sonu Sood’s new bungalow. Sonu was seen making an avocado toast for Farah. While cooking, Farah revealed that she would be going to the Maldives along with Dilip. However, she didn’t mention whether it was for an ad shoot or simply a holiday.

In the vlog, Dilip revealed that he has now received his passport. When Sonu asked him which country he wants to visit first, Farah replied, “Ab yeh din aagye hain, Main aur Dilip kal Maldives jaa rahe hain mujhe Dilip ko kacche mein dekhna padega (Now the days have come that I and Dilip are going to Maldives together where I will have to see Dilip in his underwear). I think this will be my last trip to Maldives.”

How Farah decided not to swim anymore

Sonu then recalled how, during the Happy New Year shoot, Farah had decided not to go swimming again and said, "We were shooting for Happy New Year at the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai, and both of us were sitting on the 25th or 30th floor. Farah said she wanted to go swimming. When we looked down at the swimming pool from our balcony, we saw Shah Rukh’s staff enjoying themselves in the pool in just their underwear. I asked Farah, ‘Would you still like to go?’ She said, ‘From today onwards, I’m never going to a swimming pool again.’ And after that, Farah built a swimming pool in her own house."

Farah was last seen hosting the reality cooking show Celebrity MasterChef. Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar judged the show, which had Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, Archana Gautam and Dipika Kakar among others as participants. The show was won by Gaurav.