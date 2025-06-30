'Hum gareeb hain’: Dilip reacts as Ram Kapoor says Farah Khan owns a mini building on top of a massive one

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor's house in South Bombay with her cook, Dilip, for her new vlog. The filmmaker was visibly awestruck by their beautiful home and some of its luxurious fittings, such as a movie room and a large, lips-shaped chair in the bathroom. However, Ram also shared some interesting details about Farah’s house with the viewers. Ram Kapoor shares details about Farah Khan's luxurious house.

All about Farah Khan's luxurious house

Farah couldn't stop gushing about Ram’s home, so the actor decided to reveal some fun details about hers. He shared, "Farah Khan ka ghar shuru hota hai aur fir building khatam hojaati hai par uska ghar khatam nahi hota. Pehle lift mein you go till the top, uske baad ek aur lift hai jo Farah ki private lift hai jo 3-4 maale jaati hai" (Farah Khan’s house begins and then the entire building ends, but her house still doesn’t end. First, you take the lift to the top, then there’s another lift — Farah’s private lift — which goes up 3–4 more floors). There’s a ground floor, first floor, second floor, and third floor. On the third floor, there’s a private terrace and a private swimming pool. So basically, Farah Khan owns a mini building on top of a massive building."

Farah Khan's cook, Dilip, reacts

Dilip then added a hilarious twist to the conversation by saying, “Hum gareeb hain (we are poor).” However, Gautami responded cheekily, saying she knows his net worth now, hinting that it’s a substantial one. For the unversed, Dilip owns a six-bedroom bungalow in Bihar, where he lives with his family.

On the work front, Farah was last seen hosting the show Celebrity MasterChef, which featured Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, Dipika Kakar and others as participants. The show was judged by chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, with Gaurav ultimately taking home the title.

Ram Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently receiving praise for his performance in the show Mistry. It is the Hindi version of Monk and also stars Mona Singh in a lead role. The series is available to watch on JioHotstar.