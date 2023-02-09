Farah Khan poses with 'eternal hottie' Malaika Arora in Delhi, says 'sometimes I feel you only meet friends at events'

Malaika Arora was recently in Jaisalmer, around the same time as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in the Rajasthan city. However, after some reports said Malaika was in Jaisalmer for the wedding, the reality TV personality, took to Instagram Stories to share she was in the city for a work commitment. Now, new photos of Malaika from an event in Delhi were shared, where she posed with Farah Khan and Maniesh Paul, among other celebs. Also read: Malaika Arora talks proposing to Arbaaz Khan, Farah says all was well between them till Dabbang

On Thursday, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to post a photo with Malaika from an event at a Delhi Hotel. While Malaika wore a golden gown, Farah was dressed in a blue pantsuit; they were joined by actor Rohit Roy and actor-host Maniesh Paul in the group photo. In her caption, Farah wrote, "Sometimes I feel you only meet your friends at events. That is why I take up so many." She added the hashtag 'time well spent'.

Malaika Arora, Maniesh Paul, Farah Khan and Rohit Roy were in Delhi for an event.

Both Farah and Malaika also took to Instagram Stories to share their selfie from the event. Sharing a photo of them pouting and posing, Farah wrote, "My eternal hottie Malaika Arora." Malaika reshared Farah's Instagram Stories, writing, "Love this pic my eternal kameeni." Farah and Malaika often interact with one another on social media. Farah was also seen in an episode of Malaika's show Moving in with Malaika, last year.

Malaika Arora and Farah Khan pose for a selfie.

On the show, an emotional Malaika addressed her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and got teary-eyed recalling her life decisions as Farah consoled her. Malaika had said, "I got married very early, very young. I wanted to get married because I just wanted to get out of the house, Farah. Believe it or not Farah, I'm the one who proposed."

Recalling how they separated, Malaika said, "We (Arbaaz and her) drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people." Farah had then added, "Towards the end. Till Dabang (2010) you all were fine. Then I also saw the difference."

