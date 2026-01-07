Farah Khan praises Yami Gautam's ‘outstanding’ performance in Haq, says ‘get ready to receive every award’

On Wednesday, Farah took to her Instagram Stories and shared a poster of Haq. Praising Yami, she wrote, “Yami Gautam, get ready to receive every award! Outstanding performance.” She also lauded Emraan Hashmi, adding, “You are the best to date.”

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam received critical acclaim for her performance in Haq when it was released in theatres in 2025. Now that the film has premiered on Netflix, the actor is enjoying another wave of praise. Filmmaker Farah Khan recently showered love on Yami and Emraan Hashmi after watching the film.

Before Farah, actor Kiara Advani also praised Yami Gautam’s performance in Haq, writing, “Just watched Haq on Netflix. Yami Gautam, what a beautiful performance.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor, too, shared his appreciation on Instagram, calling it an “excellent film”.

About Haq Helmed by Suparn Verma, the courtroom drama stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, alongside Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal role. Produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja under the banners of Junglee Pictures, Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, respectively, the film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with matrimonial rights within Muslim households.

Haq follows the story of Bano, a woman who seeks legal redress after her husband marries his cousin. The narrative explores her pursuit of justice and the complex intersection of personal faith, social customs and constitutional law. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film managed to collect only ₹29 crore worldwide at the box office. However, since its release on Netflix on January 2, it appears to have finally found its audience.

Yami expressed her gratitude for the love and appreciation following the film’s OTT release. Taking to X, she wrote, “Extremely grateful for such a heartfelt response to HAQ in abundance. The love is truly gratifying for me, both as an artist and as a woman. Jai Hind.”