From ‘meri band baja di thi’ to ‘kya movie hai!’: Farah Khan talks about Tees Maar Khan in latest vlog with Purav Jha

Farah Khan’s latest cooking vlog turned into a nostalgia-filled Bollywood chat when YouTube creator Purav Jha joined her in the kitchen, sparking a fun conversation about films, fandom, and rediscovering cult classics. Farah Khan's cooking vlog features Purav Jha discussing films, including the rediscovered cult classic Tees Maar Khan.

Farah talks about Tees Maar Khan

During the vlog, Farah casually asked Purav if he had watched her films. She began by asking how old he was when Main Hoon Na released. “Jab Main Hoon Na release hui thi tab kitne saal ka tha? Shayad 3 saal?” (When Main Hoon Na was released, how old were you? Maybe three years old?) Purav laughed and replied, “Haan, itna hi hounga” (Yes, I must have been around that age). When Farah followed up by asking if he had seen the film, Purav answered enthusiastically, “Haan, ma’am! Kitni baar” (Yes, ma’am! So many times).

The conversation took an even more interesting turn when Farah asked him about Tees Maar Khan. “Tees Maar Khan dekhi tune?” (Have you watched Tees Maar Khan?) Purav’s response surprised her. “Arey yaar, kya movie hai!” (Oh man, what a movie!) Reacting with mock frustration and humour, Farah said, “Highlight hai yaar. Arey yaar, tum log kahan the jab picture release hui thi? Meri band baja ke rakh di thi sabne.” (It’s a highlight, man. Where were you all when the film released? Everyone had completely trashed me back then.)

Interestingly, Tees Maar Khan, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna, which faced heavy criticism upon its release in 2010, has found a fresh audience among Gen Z nearly 15 years later. With memes, reels, and ironic fandom on social media, the film has been rediscovered as an over-the-top entertainer. Younger viewers now celebrate its exaggerated humour, catchy music, and unapologetic silliness, turning it into a cult favourite that resonates with today’s internet-driven pop culture.

About Purav Jha's latest

Purav Jha, meanwhile, is known for his sharp comic timing and relatable sketches. He recently grabbed attention with his stint in The Traitors India, where his presence stood out among a strong lineup. Adding to the excitement, Purav announced during the show that he will soon be seen in a “very big series,” hinting at a major step forward in his acting career.

More on Farah's cooking vlog with Dilip

Farah Khan’s cooking vlog has steadily evolved into a hugely popular digital format, effortlessly blending food with candid celebrity conversations. Alongside her trusted cook Dilip, Farah has welcomed a wide range of well-known faces on the show, including Bollywood stars such as Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Sania Mirza, Malaika Arora, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, and several actors, directors, and digital creators from across industries.