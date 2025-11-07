Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Farah Khan reveals she once walked barefoot to Haji Ali for love: ‘Thank God my prayers weren’t answered’

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 11:26 am IST

Farah Khan shared a dramatic love story and revealed her crush on Chunky Panday, amusing the audience with their banter and memories from her past.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, known for her wit and candour, recently made some surprising revelations on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. During the candid chat, Farah shared a story from her younger days, admitting that she once did something truly dramatic for love.

Farah Khan discussed her love life on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. (HT_PRINT)
Farah opens up about her love life

Farah shared the story and said, “I had once walked to Haji Ali barefoot just to marry a man that I thought I loved back then,” Farah revealed. She quickly added with a laugh, “Thank God Haji Ali didn’t answer my prayers.” To this, Kajol quipped, “God knew better,” leaving everyone on set in splits.

The Om Shanti Om director also confessed to having a huge crush on actor Chunky Panday in her younger years. Sitting next to Chunky’s daughter, actor Ananya Panday, Farah’s revelation made Ananya blush. The fun banter continued as Ananya recalled an incident when she left a film set in tears after being scolded by Farah. Responding playfully, Farah said, “Whichever actress leaves my set crying becomes a superstar later.” Kajol immediately backed her up, saying she agreed completely.

Interestingly, Farah had earlier mentioned her crush on Chunky Panday during her stint as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where Malaika Arora too admitted sharing the same teenage crush.

About Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle has quickly become a star-studded affair, drawing some of Bollywood’s biggest names to its couch. The show has featured dynamic duos such as Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in its premiere episode, followed by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Younger stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhavi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sonakshi Sinha have also added charm and energy, while Govinda and Chunky Panday’s episode was packed with humour and old-school Bollywood banter.

