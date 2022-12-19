Farah Khan shares son Czar's pic pressing her feet after World Cup final: ‘He's paying for great seats his mom got him'

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan made her son Czar Kunder hold up his end of the deal as he pressed her feet a day after she took him to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Farah shared a picture of Czar, in an Argentina jersey, massaging her feet as she sat on the bed. The child sat near her feet and looked at them while Farah clicked the picture from behind. (Also Read | Raveena Tandon watches FIFA match with son Ranbir, Farah Khan comments 'Mothers of the year')

Sharing it she wrote, "Czar paying for the great seats his mother got him (laughing emojis) #worldcup2022." Farah also added the song Tu Kitni Achhi Hai as the background music. Sharing the same photo as a post, Farah captioned it, "Morning practice (laughing emoji) #worldcup khatam ho gaya beta (#worldcup has ended son) .. now pay the dues .. #czarkunder #qatar."

Reacting to the post, Raveena Tandon wrote, "Hahahhaha mine carried my bag all through yesterday. Aaj ka seva baaki hai (Today's service is due)." Aditi Rao Hydari said, "Dead" and added a bunch of laughing emojis. Fans also reacted to the post. A person wrote, "OMG exactly like my sister, she also now asking her son to pay the dues." Another fan said, "I need such training from you Farah."

Farah shared a picture of Czar, in an Argentina jersey, massaging her feet as she sat on the bed.

Earlier, sharing a clip of their seats closed to the field, Farah wrote, "Ok now I'm just showing off about our seats (laughing emoji)." In a post, she gave a glimpse of the venue. Farah shared a brief clip of fireworks ahead of the final match at Qatar. She also posted a photo with Czar as the mother-son duo smiled for the picture. Farah captioned the post, "My son better b pressing my feet for life #worldcup2022 #qatar #doha #bestseats .. thank you."

Ahead of the match, Farah shared a video as she took Czar to a Turkish ice cream stand. As Czar laughed at the man's trick while he tried to get hold of the ice cream cone, people around him smiled. She wrote, "Aap Qatar mein hain (You're in Qatar. It also means you're in the queue).. best diet ever.. #turkishicecream #czarkunder #mothersontime."

Apart from Farah, the final match was seen live by several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Mohanlal, and Mammootty. Shah Rukh joined former English footballer Wayne Rooney for a live chat hours before the match to promote the movie. Deepika Padukone unveiled the trophy for the world cup. She and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas presented the trophy in front of a packed audience at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON