Farah Khan wants Shah Rukh Khan to ‘rule for another 100 years’, shares adorable pics from his 60th birthday bash

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is celebrating his 60th birthday today (November 2). The actor marked the special occasion with an intimate birthday bash attended by close friends and family at his Alibaug residence. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has now shared some adorable pictures with SRK from the celebration. Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a warm hug during his birthday bash.

Farah Khan shares adorable birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan

On Friday, Farah took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures with Shah Rukh to wish him on his birthday. In one of the photos, she can be seen sharing a warm hug with King Khan, while in another, she’s planting a sweet kiss on his cheek. Sharing the pictures, she penned a heartfelt note that read, “Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years👍❤️.”

Both Farah and SRK opted for casual looks. Shah Rukh looked dapper in a grey T-shirt and matching trousers, completing his outfit with a white beanie. Farah was seen in a pink top paired with black trousers.

Fans showered love on the pictures. One comment read, “Farah, you’re such a special soul, you know that, right?” Another wrote, “Ah Fa. What lovely pics.” A fan commented, “Such adorable pictures,” while another said, “OMG, the first glimpse of the birthday boy!” Some even requested Farah to feature SRK in her next cooking vlog.

A day earlier, Farah had shared a video of herself taking a boat ride to Alibaug with Karan Johar and Navya Naveli Nanda to celebrate Shah Rukh’s milestone birthday. The video showed Navya carrying a basket full of snacks, with Farah calling it a “Bridgerton picnic.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with him on Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. Reports suggest that Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Raghav Juyal are also part of the project. King is currently under production and is expected to release in 2026.