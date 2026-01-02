Farah Khan's reaction is priceless as her cook Dilip requests Nitin Gadkari to build roads in his village. Watch

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, was the latest guest on choreographer-director Farah Khan's vlog. She accompanied Dilip to meet him at his Delhi residence for a fun episode for her YouTube channel. During the meeting, Dilip quipped that he has a request for Nitin Gadkari to build roads in his village! Nitin Gadkari with Farah Khan and her cook Dilip in the latest vlog.

What Dilip told Nitin Gadkari

Farah shook hands with Gadkari, while Dilip touched his feet. Farah then said, “Itne bade aadmi hamare vlog pe kabhi nahi aaye hain. Iski ek request hain. Ye bar bar aapko irritate karega aap sun lena (We have not had such a big person in our vlog so far. Dilip has a request, and he might irritate you but do listen to him).”

Dilip immediately added, “Sir, mere gaon mein na ek road banwa dijiye (Please make roads in my village)!” Dilip hails from the town of Darbhanga in Bihar.

Farah smacked her forehead and hilariously replied, “Aree! Sir itne bade bade flyover, expressways bana rahe hain (He has made big flyovers and expressways)!” Dilip said that it would be of great help if the roads were made in the village too. Nitin Gadkari smiled at the gesture.

About her vlogs

Farah revealed that she started her cooking vlogs while waiting to begin work on her next film. She launched her YouTube journey in 2024, and her cooking videos gradually gained popularity. Her banter with Dilip won hearts, turning him into an internet sensation. Since gaining fame, Dilip has featured in several advertisements with Farah and has also appeared alongside stars such as Shah Rukh Khan.