Farhan Akhtar recalls moment Sridevi slipped and fell because of him on sets of Lamhe: 'Thought my career was over'

Farhan Akhtar may be one of the most accomplished names in Bollywood today - actor, writer, director, producer - but long before Dil Chahta Hai or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he was a nervous 17-year-old learning the ropes on film sets. During a recent conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, the 120 Bahadur actor shared a story that could have ended his career before it ever started - involving the legendary Sridevi. Farhan Akhtar recalls embarrassing moment with Sridevi(AFP)

Farhan Akhtar talks about Sridevi

The incident happened on the sets of Yash Chopra’s Lamhe, where Farhan was working as an assistant to cinematographer Manmohan Singh. “I was Man Ji’s seventh or eighth assistant,” he recalled. “It was a passionate dance sequence choreographed by Saroj Ji. While Sridevi was rehearsing, Manmohan Singh noticed a stain on the wooden floor and asked someone to clean it. Since I was closest, I ran to wipe it off,” he explained.

What happened next left the young Farhan frozen in horror. “I bent down to clean the floor, coordinating with Man Ji, when she (Sridevi) walked over, slipped and fell. I still remember it in slow motion - Sridevi flying in the air and hitting the floor,” he said.

The moment the actress fell, the entire set went silent. “The whole unit froze. I thought, ‘This is it, my career is over,’” he said with a nervous laugh. For a teenager trying to find his footing in the industry, that kind of accident felt catastrophic.

Sridevi’s grace saved the moment

To his surprise, Sridevi handled it with absolute grace. Instead of reacting angrily, she smiled and simply said, “It’s okay, it happens.” “Everyone followed her lead and started laughing. That is when I finally breathed again,” he shared.

Looking back, he says he still feels grateful. “I will always be thankful to Sridevi - I truly believe I owe my career to her," he added.

Farhan, who now has decades of acclaimed work behind him, is next set to appear in the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur, based on the real-life story of 120 brave soldiers who fought at Rezang La. The film releases on November 21.

