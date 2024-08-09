Farhan Akhtar reveals Hrithik Roshan was first choice for Don, how Shah Rukh Khan landed the part

Farhan on his word to Hrithik

“Hrithik and I did Lakshya, and we had an incredible, wonderful time working together. So I reached out to Hrithik and said, ‘I’m thinking I'm going to remake Don.' He said, ‘Sounds amazing, dude!’ I said, ‘Let me write it and I’ll bring it to you.' So he said, ‘Cool.’ When I was writing, the only person whose face is popping into my head is Shah Rukh, from what I knew him. We'd spent some time together, hanging out at a party here or a party there, with some common friends in Delhi. So the way he was, not his cinematic image, but him, his personality, his wit, the little sarcastic sense of humour he has, self-deprecating, he can make fun of himself. When I was writing, I thought this guy is the best actor for this part,” Farhan recalled.

On changing gears to Shah Rukh

“But I'd already given my word to Hrithik. So I called up Hrithik and told him, ‘I’m writing the film I spoke to you about. But the more I'm writing, I'm feeling I should reach out to Shah Rukh for this film. I'll never forget, he said, ‘Farhan, you’ve to make your film, and in the best way possible. If you think he's the guy, please go ahead and call him. Don't worry about me.' That is a very gracious thing,” Farhan added.

Interestingly, Hrithik did a cameo in Don 2 (2011) as one of the disguises of Shah Rukh's character. After Don, Hrithik and Farhan shared the screen space as actors in the latter's sister Zoya Akhtar's directorials Luck By Chance (2009) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Shah Rukh has also hung up his Don boots now, as Ranveer Singh will play the titular character in the upcoming Don 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen as a don in Sujoy Ghosh's King. Hrithik is currently filming for Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2.