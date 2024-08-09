 Farhan Akhtar reveals Hrithik Roshan was first choice for Don, how Shah Rukh Khan landed the part | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farhan Akhtar reveals Hrithik Roshan was first choice for Don, how Shah Rukh Khan landed the part

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Aug 09, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recalls how he'd committed to offering the first instalment of Don to Hrithik Roshan, but decided to cast Shah Rukh Khan instead.

As Farhan Akhtar goes ahead with the Don franchise over a decade after the second instalment, he dropped an interesting story about how he cast Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character in the first part, which released in 2006. On Raj Shamani's podcast, Farhan recalled how he first committed to offering the film to Hrithik Roshan. (Also Read: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to become 4th highest-grossing film ever in India)

Farhan Akhtar reveals not Shah Rukh Khan, but Hrithik Roshan was the first choice for Don
Farhan Akhtar reveals not Shah Rukh Khan, but Hrithik Roshan was the first choice for Don

Farhan on his word to Hrithik

“Hrithik and I did Lakshya, and we had an incredible, wonderful time working together. So I reached out to Hrithik and said, ‘I’m thinking I'm going to remake Don.' He said, ‘Sounds amazing, dude!’ I said, ‘Let me write it and I’ll bring it to you.' So he said, ‘Cool.’ When I was writing, the only person whose face is popping into my head is Shah Rukh, from what I knew him. We'd spent some time together, hanging out at a party here or a party there, with some common friends in Delhi. So the way he was, not his cinematic image, but him, his personality, his wit, the little sarcastic sense of humour he has, self-deprecating, he can make fun of himself. When I was writing, I thought this guy is the best actor for this part,” Farhan recalled.

On changing gears to Shah Rukh

“But I'd already given my word to Hrithik. So I called up Hrithik and told him, ‘I’m writing the film I spoke to you about. But the more I'm writing, I'm feeling I should reach out to Shah Rukh for this film. I'll never forget, he said, ‘Farhan, you’ve to make your film, and in the best way possible. If you think he's the guy, please go ahead and call him. Don't worry about me.' That is a very gracious thing,” Farhan added.

Interestingly, Hrithik did a cameo in Don 2 (2011) as one of the disguises of Shah Rukh's character. After Don, Hrithik and Farhan shared the screen space as actors in the latter's sister Zoya Akhtar's directorials Luck By Chance (2009) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Shah Rukh has also hung up his Don boots now, as Ranveer Singh will play the titular character in the upcoming Don 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen as a don in Sujoy Ghosh's King. Hrithik is currently filming for Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar reveals Hrithik Roshan was first choice for Don, how Shah Rukh Khan landed the part
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On