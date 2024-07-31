Farida Jalal says she is disappointed for only being offered 'maa', 'dadi' roles: 'Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri got so much'

Farida Jalal is known for her work in both commercial and arthouse cinema. The veteran actor has portrayed the mother to several Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Sunny Deol. In an interview with Times of India, she expressed disappointment on being offered only mother and grandmother roles and feels that her male counterparts, such as Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri, had the opportunity to play more diverse characters beyond father and grandfather roles in Hindi cinema. (Also read: How Sharmila Tagore came to Farida Jalal's rescue when Rajesh Khanna upset her) Farida Jalal spoke about being offered 'Maa', 'Dadi' roles compared to her male counterparts.

Farida Jalal on being stereotyped in Bollywood

Farida, while speaking about her desire to portray challenging characters, said, “I'm waiting for a challenging role where I can showcase my versatility. I feel ki chalo, ek aur maa ka role laaye, aur ek dadi ka role laaye mere liye. Same wahi sab kuch (I felt let it be, more mother and grandmother roles are being offered as usual. It is all the same.) I'm disappointed that makers don't think I can do more than that. I want to do something exciting. My male counterparts got to do so much. From the late Amrish Puri to Anupam Kher, they played villains as well as comedians so well. They were not limited to playing only fathers or dadas on screen, but unfortunately, I have been given just one slot.”

Farida Jalal's acting journey

Farida shared screen space with Shah Rukh in several movies, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Duplicate (1998), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). She has also worked in classic films such as Mahal (1969), Aradhana (1969), Amar Prem (1971), Bobby (1973), Loafer (1973), Dharmatma (1975), Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977), and Mammo (1994).

Additionally, she had significant roles in Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018) starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, as well as in Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F. Recently, the veteran played the grandmother of Taha Shah Badushah in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi (2024).