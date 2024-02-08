Fighter box office collection day 15: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film might earn 2.17 crore

Fighter box office collection day 15: Director Siddharth Anand’s Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter released on January 25 for Republic Day. Since its release, the film might have collected ₹186.92 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.com. The film received good word of mouth and reviews. (Also Read: Siddharth Anand’s bizarre claim: Fighter failed because 90% of Indians haven't flown in planes) Deepika and Hrithik in a still from Fighter

According to the website, the film collected ₹146.5 crore in its first week. On day 9 (second Friday) the film earned ₹5.75 crore, on day 10 (second Saturday), it earned ₹10.5 crore, and on day 11 (second Sunday), ₹12.5 crore. On day 12 and day 13, the film minted ₹3.25 crore. On day 14, the film earned ₹3 crore and on day 15, it’s expected to earn ₹2.17 crore. So far, Fighter has likely minted ₹186.92 crore nett at the box office in India.

About Fighter

Fighter is an aerial action film that is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Hrithik and Deepika headlined the film in their first ever collaboration. Hrithik played Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone played Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil played Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. The film is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Competition from tomorrow

Fighter ran in theatres with no competition so far, but Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is hitting screens this Friday. The film is a romantic drama on the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is billed as a ‘unique love story.’ Shahid plays a robotics engineer who develops a deep connection with an AI female robot.

