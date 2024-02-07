 Fighter box office collection day 14: Hrithik-Deepika film earns just over ₹2 cr | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fighter box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film earns just over 2 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 07, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Fighter box office collection day 14: The film released in theatres on January 25. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Fighter box office collection day 14: Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, Fighter is likely to mint over 184 crore in India within two weeks of its release. Fighter received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audience. (Also Read | Fighter box office collection day 13)

Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter.
Fighter domestic box office collection

The week one collection of the film was 146.5 crore. On day 9 (second Friday] the film earned 5.75 crore, on day 10 (second Saturday), it earned 10.5 crore, and on day 11 (second Sunday), 12.5 crore. On day 12 and day 13, the film minted 3.25 crore. On day 14, the film is likely to earn 2.86 crore nett in India for all languages. So far, Fighter has likely minted 184.61 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Fighter legal notice

The film has reportedly received a legal notice over a kissing scene between the lead actors. According to India TV, Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das, an officer of the Indian Air Force, issued the notice. It read, ''It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation."

It also added, "Moreover, it normalises inappropriate behaviour in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders. Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them.''

About Fighter

The film released in theatres on January 25. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Fighter marks Hrithik and Deepika Padukone's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

The film features Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

