Fighter box office collection day 8: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan film likely to earn just over 5 cr, lowest so far

Fighter box office collection day 8: Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film released in theatres on January 25. As per Sacnilk.com, Fighter is likely to mint over ₹146 crore in India within eight days of its release. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. (Also Read | Fighter worldwide box office collection day 7) Hritik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor in Fighter.

Fighter India box office collection

The film opened at ₹22.5 crore at the domestic box office. On day two, the film earned ₹39.5 crore in India, on day three it minted ₹27.5 crore; and on day four it earned ₹29 crore. Fighter earned ₹8 crore in India on day five, ₹7.5 crore on day six and ₹6.5 crore on day seven. The film is likely to mint ₹5.75 crore nett in India on day 8 for all languages. So far, the film has likely garnered ₹146.25 crore at the domestic box office.

About Fighter

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, fighting for the country. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Fighter received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audience. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Fighter marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration. On Thursday, the makers of Fighter unveiled the Mitti song from the film. It has been sung by Vishal and Sheykhar. Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

Fighter review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Fighter is a full-on entertainer that engages and excites in equal parts. It is high on patriotism but it never resorts to chest-thumping chants of Jai Hind or Hindustan Zindabad. The scene where Hrithik makes a reference to IOP (India Occupied Pakistan) in the climax certainly calls for loud cheers, and proves why Hindi films know best how to show love for their country. Watch Fighter for a pure paisa vasool experience, good looking performances and some gravity defying aerial action that won’t give you a headache but leave you with a sense of pride."

