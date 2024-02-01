Fighter worldwide box office collection day 7: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's action film enters 250 crore club

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 7: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration, Fighter, also featuring Anil Kapoor, was released on January 25. On Thursday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said that Fighter had grossed more than ₹250 crore worldwide in its opening week. Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. Also read | Fighter worldwide box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika's film tops global charts, earns ₹207 crore Fighter worldwide box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film grosses over ₹ 250 crore.

Fighter worldwide box office collection

Tweeting Fighter's worldwide box office collection from its first week in theatres, Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, "Fighter worldwide box office... Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter ENTERS ₹250 crore club. Next big milestone is ₹300 crore."

Giving a breakdown of Fighter's opening week collection worldwide, he further wrote, “Day 1 ₹36.04 crore. Day 2 ₹64.57 crore. Day 3 ₹56.19 crore. Day 4 ₹52.74 crore. Day 5 ₹16.33 crore. Day 6 ₹14.95 crore. Day 7 ₹11.70 crore. Total ₹252.52 crore.”

More about Fighter

Fighter tells the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), along with the other members of the elite IAF unit, Air Dragons. Fighter focuses on members of Air Dragons, who are willing to give it their all for the nation, while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles. The aerial action film also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Fighter review read, "Fighter creates an immersive experience and turns out to be equally impressive. No, it’s flawless, but honestly, the near perfect screenplay keeps you invested and engaged to a point that you barely focus on the loopholes."

