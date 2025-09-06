Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85 due to prolonged illness

Director and producer Vikram Bhatt's mother, Varsha Bhatt, died at the age of 85 on Saturday, according to ANI. The news portal reported that she had been unwell for some time due to an unspecified prolonged illness. Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt reportedly died due to a prolonged illness on Saturday.

Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies

Varsha Bhatt, the wife of well-known cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, was scheduled to be cremated at the Versova crematorium at 2:00 PM on Saturday in the presence of close family members. Vikram and the family have yet to release a statement to the press at the time of writing, but an obituary announcing her death and informing people of her last rites is doing the rounds on social media. Her husband, Pravin Bhatt, is the man behind the frames in hit films such as Sadak (1991), Agneepath (1990), Aashiqui (1990), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991).

About Vikram Bhatt

Her son, Vikram Bhatt, entered the film industry as an assistant to director Mukul Anand on the latter's debut film, Kanoon Kya Karega. He was 14 at the time. Bhatt later went on to direct several notable films, including Ghulam starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, which became a box-office success.

In 2008, Vikram Bhatt returned to the horror genre and went on to deliver successful films like 1920, Shaapit, and Haunted - 3D. In 2010, he introduced stereoscopic 3D technology in India with Haunted - 3D, which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi horror film at the time.

Over the years, he has become known for his horror franchises such as Raaz, 1920, and Haunted. His upcoming project is titled Haunted: Ghosts of the Past. The film stars Mimoh Chakraborty and is set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

After news broke of Varsha's death, numerous people left condolence messages for Vikram on the internet.