Finally, my efforts are showing up: Naveen Kasturia

After success of his recent web release, actor Naveen Kasturia is on cloud nine these days and agrees with the fact that it’s extremely important to promote oneself on regular basis in today’s world.

“I have realised that I actually have been keeping a very low profile and was never into promoting my work unlike others. After the success of Aspirants, someone asked me ki ab toh khud ko thoda promote karlo (laughs). Finally, my efforts are showing up and people are getting to know of my previous work including films and shows that began to happen almost a decade ago,” says Hope aur Hum, Thinkistan and Pitchers actor.

A robotics engineer by profession, Kasturia always wanted to be a filmmaker and that’s what got him to Mumbai.

“I was an assistant director who sooner or later wanted to be a filmmaker. I assisted Mahesh Bhatt and Dibakar Banerjee in films like LSD and Shanghai. Danis Tanovic’s Tigers with Emraan Hashmi was my last film as an AD. Simultaneously, I was also trying hand in writing, and it was then my friend Amit V Masurkar (Newton and Sherni director), who knew I plan to act someday, offered me Sulemani Keeda. That’s how my first feature film happened.”

Kasturia was in Delhi spending most of his lockdown time with his family and was in no hurry to take up work during the pandemic.

The Bose: Dead/Alive actor, who won best actor award for the same film, says, “I was waiting for things to get better and was in no hurry to resume work. It was then, I was offered this show. And, I gladly became part of it. After its huge success, I am hopeful that its second season too is on the cards. At present, a few sketches and promotions are keeping me busy. I have started meeting people, testing for parts after staying away from work for the longest in my career. Also, jamming for Pitchers-2 is on. We plan to shoot by year-end once the scripting is complete.”